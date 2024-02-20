Nikita Pavlychev Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled to the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Pavlychev heads back to the Inland Empire for a third time this season. The 6'7", 200-pound forward came back to Greenville on February 2nd and played in nine additional games with the Swamp Rabbits, earning three goals, four assists, and seven points in that span. He earned a point in his first four games back in the Upstate, extending his Swamp Rabbits point streak to eight games, marking a new career-high from January 7th to February 8th (8gp, 5g-5ast-10pts). He leaves Greenville as the team's fourth-leading scorer with 30 points in 32 games.

Hailing from Yaroslavl, Russia, Pavlychev returns to the Reign having previously played in seven contests, contributing an assist. In his three seasons as a professional, he's skated in 42 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Ontario Reign, compiling a trio of goals and 10 points. Following his USHL career with the Des Moines Buccaneers and his collegiate career with Penn State University, Pavlychev was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#197).

The Swamp Rabbits return home for a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush this week. Puck drop for game one of the set is slated for Thursday, February 22nd, at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

