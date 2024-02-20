Curtis Hall Recalled to Providence

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Curtis Hall was recalled from the Maine Maruners to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on Tuesday. Hall is on an NHL contract with Boston.

A native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Hall has had several stints with the Mariners over the last two seasons. The most recent has been his longest one, appearing in 18 games for Maine after being reassigned from Providence in early January. Hall has posted 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) in those 18 contests. Last season, Hall appeared in eight regular season and six postseason games for the Mariners.

The 23-year-old forward has been in the Bruins system since he was drafted by Boston in the 4th round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He's appeared in 113 games for Providence over the last four seasons, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists. He's skated in 11 AHL games this season.

The Mariners begin a six-game road trip on Wednesday at Kalamazoo, taking on the Wings at 7:00 PM, in their first ever meeting. They'll then head to Toledo, Cincinnati, and Norfolk before returning home for a 10:30 AM "School Day" game on Tuesday, March 5th vs. Worcester. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

