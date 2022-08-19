Strahm Launches Homer in Loss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped another close decision at Whataburger Field and fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks Friday night, 4-2. Frisco center fielder Kellen Strahm slugged his seventh home run in the top of the 4th to headline the offense in the loss, his seventh of the year.

RoughRiders starter Zak Kent tossed 5.1 innings in the loss, striking out five batters. Kent entered the 6th inning with no runs allowed before giving up a two-run home run to his final batter faced.

Frisco got to work in the top of the 4th on a leadoff single and a stolen base from shortstop Jonathan Ornelas. With a runner in scoring position, Strahm broke the scoreless tie with his seventh home run of the year and Frisco's fifth longball of the week.

Corpus Christi starter Misael Tamarez tossed five innings Friday night and struck out six batters and walked one, while also responsible for Strahm's two-run homer in the 4th.

Corpus Christi evened Friday's score in the bottom of the 6th inning on a two-run home run from Cesar Salazar to end Kent's night. Facing new pitcher Matt Wivinis with two outs, Corpus Christi knocked another two-run homer to break the 2-2 tie and lead, 4-2.

The Riders brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the 9th, following a two-out double from designated hitter Trevor Hauver. Corpus Christi brought in right-hander Jojanse Torres for the final out, as catcher David Garcia flew out to the track in right field.

Frisco and Corpus Christi resume their six-game series Saturday night at Whataburger Field at 7:05 p.m. Frisco LHP Avery Weems (2-5, 5.03 ERA) takes the mound against Hooks righty Adrian Chaidez (4-2, 5.37 ERA).

After wrapping up the road trip to Corpus Christi on Sunday, Frisco returns to Riders Field on Tuesday, August 23rd to begin a six-game set against the Wind Surge of Wichita at 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

