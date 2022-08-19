Hooks Rally for Third Straight Win
August 19, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Cesar Salazar and Ross Adolph clubbed two-run home runs in the sixth inning Friday night, powering the Hooks to a 4-2 win over Frisco before 5,036 fans at Whataburger Field.
CC starter Misael Tamarez retired the first nine men he faced, but a broken-bat single and home run by Kellen Strahm put the RoughRiders up, 2-0, to start the fourth. Tamarez answered by retiring six of seven to finish his night.
Cody Deason picked up the victory thanks to 3 2/3 shutout innings out of the bullpen. Deason escaped a jam in the eighth by recording three consecutive outs with the tying runs in scoring position.
Following a two-out double in the ninth, Jojanse Torres entered to record the last out. David Garcia skied a deep fly ball to right, but Adolph tracked it down for the final out.
Hooks hurlers have allowed just 18 hits, four walks and six earned runs in 27.0 innings over the three-game winning streak.
Salazar, who began the scoring Friday, has hit four home runs in his last five games. Prior to tripling in the eighth, Adolph connected on his fourth long ball in 36 games this year. It was the hardest hit ball at Whataburger Field in 2022, leaving the bat at 113 MPH.
