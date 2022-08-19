Star Wars and Bucket Hat Homestand Begins Tuesday, August 23rd
August 19, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, August 23rd for their 10th homestand of the 2022 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) from Tuesday, August 23rd until Sunday, August 28th.
Tuesday, August 23 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.
Wednesday, August 24 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Troy University Military Appreciation Night - All active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen/outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the First Base Box Office.
Conviva Kiosk - Every Wednesday, the first 100 seniors eat free! Visit the Conviva Kiosk on the Wolff Stadium concourse to pick up your free voucher!
Thursday, August 25 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.
