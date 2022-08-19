Gossett No-Hits Drillers in 3-0 Loss

August 19, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







WICHITA, KS - Wichita pitcher Daniel Gossett made history Friday night at the expense of the Tulsa Drillers. The right-hander tossed the first no-hitter in Wind Surge franchise history. Gossett's complete game effort was supported by a pair of home runs that propelled Wichita to a 3-0 victory over the Drillers at Riverfront Stadium.

Tulsa could only put four runners on base via three walks and a throwing error.

Landon Knack, a 2020 second-round pick and the #11 ranked Dodgers prospect according to MLB Pipeline, made his 13th start this season for the Drillers. He was charged with the loss despite allowing only three hits and two earned runs in four innings.

The Drillers needed just one pitcher out of the bullpen, as Adolfo Ramirez allowed two hits and no runs in four relief innings.

The Wind Surge took the lead in the contest with a two-run homer to deep center field from Anthony Prato in the bottom of the first inning and did not trail for the remainder of the game.

Kenneth Betancourt was the first Driller to reach base in the sixth inning after a throwing error from the shortstop Austin Martin allowed him to advance to second base. However, the Drillers could not capitalize with the runner in scoring position, as Leonel Valera became Gossett's fourth strikeout victim of the game.

Wichita added an insurance run in the sixth inning with a solo home run to left center field by Alex Isola to extend its lead to 3-0.

Ryan January was the second Driller to reach base after being walked in the eighth inning, but Gossett came through once again for the Wind Surge with his ninth strikeout of the night to retire the side.

Ismael Alcantara and Justin Yurchak drew walks but were stranded on the corners in the ninth inning after Andy Pages became the 10th strikeout victim of the evening, giving Gossett and the Wind Surge the no-hitter and the victory.

TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS * TEXAS LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Knack was charged with his eighth loss of the season, making his record 2-8. He finished with one strikeout and one walk.

*Ramirez pitched four innings, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks while striking out seven.

*The Drillers only walked one Wind Surge batter.

*Wichita stole two bases in the game, raising the Drillers season total for stolen bases allowed to 180, the most in Double-A.

*Tulsa was able to complete the game without committing an error.

*The no-hitter from Gossett was the first no-hitter against the Drillers since May 31, 2018, versus the San Antonio Missions in a 6-0 defeat to Logan Allen (7.0 IP) and Jason Jester (2.0 IP) at ONEOK Field.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will look to bounce back Saturday night in game five of the six-game series at Riverfront Stadium. Starting time is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the pitching matchup is scheduled to be:

Tulsa- LHP John Rooney (4-4, 5.04 ERA)

Wichita- LHP Kody Funderburk (8-4, 2.77 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.