Stovall Ropes Two-Run, Walk-off Double for 4-3 Triumph

July 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Connor Kaiser drew a walk and got to second after Grant Lavigne reached on an error. Hunter Stovall then swatted the first pitch of the at-bat into the left-center gap for a two-run, walk-off double to claim a 4-3 victory over Tacoma Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes tallied their fifth walk-off of the season and first since June 28 vs. Salt Lake, an 11-10 win in 11 innings. Three of the five walk-offs for Albuquerque have come on a double.

-Tonight was the fifth all-time walk-off against Tacoma and first since June 26, 2021, a 5-4 win in the ninth inning on a Jose Breiceño sac fly.

-Albuquerque improved to 8-16 in one-run ballgames and 6-7 at Isotopes Park. The win broke a two-game losing streak in one-run games. Their last win was the 11-10 11 inning triumph over Salt Lake June 28.

-The Isotopes won their third game of the season when scoring four runs or fewer. The other two wins game on back-to-back nights at Oklahoma City June 21 (4-3) and June (3-1).

-Albuquerque has won two-straight contests for the third time in the second half (other: June 25-26 vs. Salt Lake and July 4-5 at El Paso).

-After scoring runs in six of eight innings Wednesday, the Isotopes plated tallies in just two of the nine frames tonight.

-Albuquerque registered just two extra-base hits on the night, the 13th time in 2024 the club has been held to two. The Isotopes, however, have won three-straight games compiling two extra-base knocks after dropping their first 10 (also: June 25 vs. Salt Lake and July 4 at El Paso).

-The Isotopes have stolen multiple bags in four-straight games for the first time in 2024 and first since Sept. 10-14, 2023.

-Tacoma's Jhonathan Diaz tossed the 13th quality start against the Isotopes this season. It's the clubs first win when the opposing pitcher hurls a quality start.

-Albuquerque struck out 10 times on the night and have tallied double-digit strikeouts in four of their last five contests.

-Jimmy Herron recorded two singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games, tied for the fourth-longest active hit streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch he is slashing .500/.525/.824 with three doubles, one triple, two homers and 14 RBI. Has 14 multi-hit games, including five during hit streak.

-Drew Romo belted his 11th dinger of the year and first since June 29 vs. Salt Lake (seven games). Tallied his 13th multi-RBI game of the year (last: June 28 vs. Salt Lake, two RBI).

-Sean Bouchard went 0-for-4 with two punchouts, ending his 17-game on-base streak. During the stretch, he slashed 356/.493/.661 with eight-base hits, 16 RBI and 13 walks.

-Hunter Stovall collected his second walk-off as an Isotopes with his two-run double (also: June 30, 2023, vs. El Paso, RBI single, 4-3 win). Tallied his first RBI since June 27 vs. Salt Lake. It was also just his seventh multi-RBI game of 2024.

-Elehuris Montero went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, ending his five-game hit streak to begin his 2024 campaign with Albuquerque.

-Greg Jones recorded a single and has a hit in three-straight games (4x10). Has stolen a base in two-straight for the fourth time in 2024 (last: June 25-26 vs. Salt Lake).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque is expected to send Juan Hillman to the mound while Tacoma is expected to start Michael Mariot.

