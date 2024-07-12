OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 12, 2024

July 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (8-7/39-51) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (5-10/45-45)

Game #91 of 150/Second Half #16 of 75/Home #43 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Luke Westphal (1-1, 6.48) vs. OKC-RHP Hyun-il Choi (2-3, 3.89)

Friday, July 12, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will look to even the series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso has a 2-1 lead in the six-game series after OKC snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory last night. OKC is also seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three straight games against Las Vegas July 1-4...Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game presented by INTEGRIS Health.

Last Game: Five pitchers combined to toss the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's first shutout of the season in Oklahoma City's 5-0 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Both teams were held scoreless through five innings before the first run of the night scored when Ryan Ward hit a solo home run out to center field in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the seventh inning and Chris Owings connected on a two-run single for a 3-0 OKC lead. Kody Hoese's two-run homer out to left field in the eighth inning extended OKC's lead to 5-0. El Paso was held to four hits in the game as OKC snapped a four-game losing streak.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Hyun-il Choi (2-3) is set to make his second appearance of the month with OKC and make his eighth start of the season with the team. Tonight will be Choi's 15th overall start of the season also including seven with Double-A Tulsa...Choi most recently pitched July 6 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He allowed four runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and a career-high nine strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-2 defeat. He also set a career high with 94 pitches...Prior to July 6, his last four starts had been with Tulsa, as Choi went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA over 18.2 innings with 18 strikeouts against three walks...On May 22 against Reno in Oklahoma City, Choi threw a career-high 7.0 innings for the longest outing by an OKC pitcher since Landon Knack also pitched 7.0 innings Aug. 18, 2023 at Salt Lake. Choi retired 20 of 24 batters faced, allowing one run and four hits. He did not issue a walk and had three strikeouts, throwing 79 pitches (60 strikes), with no more than 14 pitches in an inning, and earned the win in OKC's 5-1 victory...The 24-year-old from Seoul, South Korea, spent the entire 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes, making 16 appearances (13 starts) and posting a 4-5 record and 3.75 ERA over 60.0 IP with 46 strikeouts against 12 walks...He was limited to two appearances (one start) during the 2022 season due to injury...Choi was named the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year after splitting the 2021 season between Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes and posting a combined 8-6 record and 3.55 ERA in 24 appearances (11 starts). He recorded 106 strikeouts against 18 walks and owned a 0.97 WHIP...Choi signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in August 2018 and tonight is his first career appearance against El Paso.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2024: 1-2 2023: 9-9 All-time: 51-44 At OKC: 23-18 Oklahoma City and El Paso are playing their first of three series this season with all 18 scheduled meetings to take place during the second half...OKC and the Chihuahuas last played July 18-23, 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the teams splitting the six-game series and OKC winning the final two meetings...OKC and El Paso split their season series, 9-9, last season and OKC has won just one season series between the teams since 2015, going 1-2-2 in season series over the last five seasons. OKC's lone series win against the Chihuahuas during the span came during the 2021 season when OKC went 14-9...In 12 games against the Chihuahuas last season, Michael Busch led OKC with 22 hits, including six homers, and a team-best 20 RBI...Each team scored 115 runs in the season series and the Chihuahuas had a slight, 27-26, edge in homers last season with the teams going 3-3 in OKC and 6-6 in El Paso...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018.

Zeroed Out: Last night, Oklahoma City recorded its first shutout win of the season and first since a 14-0 victory Aug. 27, 2023 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC had six shutout wins during the 2023 season, including five prior to mid-July. Last night marked the latest into a season for an OKC team to record its first shutout during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team's previous latest first shutout of a season came in 2021 when OKC notched its first shutout victory May 25, 2021 in Albuquerque with a 12-0 win. During the 2001 season, OKC did not record its first shutout until May 24 - a 1-0 win against New Orleans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Pitching Prowess: Alec Gamboa started for OKC last night and pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Over his last two starts, Gamboa has now pitched a combined 11.2 scoreless innings...Joe Kelly continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and recorded the final out of the top of the sixth inning, facing one batter and inducing a flyout to center field. It was his second outing in as many nights with OKC and he threw five pitches (three strikes). Nick Ramirez and Jack Little each recorded holds and J.P. Feyereisen closed out last night's game...Oklahoma City's pitching staff allowed four total hits and one walk in the game and no hits or walks over the final four innings as they retired the final 13 El Paso batters of the game. It was the fewest hits allowed in a nine-inning game since May 22 vs. Reno, and last night was the third time in the last seven games OKC issued just one walk...Prior to last night, El Paso scored a combined 19 runs over the first two games of the series and posted innings of at least three runs three times and of five runs twice...OKC is 3-4 over the last seven games. In the three wins, they've allowed a total of three runs. But in the four losses, they've surrendered 34 runs.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went a game-best 3-for-4 Thursday with a home run, double and two runs. He has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-34 (.324) with seven extra-base hits, including four home runs, eight RBI and nine runs scored. He has recorded at least one extra-base hit in four consecutive games (5 XBH) and his home run Thursday was his league-leading 24th of the season...With his 24 home runs so far, he has eclipsed his 2023 total of 21 homers in 139 games with OKC. His season-high mark for home runs in a season is 28 with Double-A Tulsa in 2022 over 116 games...In addition to leading the league in home runs, Ward also leads the PCL in SLG (.649), is tied for second with 44 extra-base hits, ranks third in OPS (.984) and tied for sixth with 66 RBI and 170 total bases although he has played in just 65 games, having missed more than three weeks of the season while on the Injured List in May...He also hit a home run while on a rehab assignment with the ACL Dodgers in May and his 25 total home runs rank tied for second-most in the Minors...Ward has hit at least 21 homers in each of first four full seasons of his pro career and is now up to 105 HR since his career began in 2019.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese hit his ninth home run of the season last night as he homered in a second straight game. It's the third time he's gone deep in consecutive games, along with April 17-18 vs. Sacramento and June 15-16 at Sugar Land...He has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .300 (12x40) with three doubles, two homers and 10 runs scored. He has also reached base safely in 14 straight games since June 22 as he surpassed his previous season-high 13-game on-base streak from June 2-19...Hoese led OKC with a .338 AVG and eight doubles in June. He ranked second with a .411 OBP, .550 SLG and .961 OPS and tied for second with 11 extra-base hits...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 26 of 32 games, batting .331 (42x127) with 10 doubles, five homers, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored, 13 walks and 13 multi-hit games. He ranks sixth in the PCL in batting average during that span, ninth with 10 doubles and tied for ninth with 42 hits.

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia was hit by a pitch and scored a run Thursday as he extended his career-best on-base streak to 22 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player and second-longest active streak in the league. During the streak that started June 6, he has 19 hits, including three doubles and three homers, along with 14 RBI and 20 walks while posting a .440 OBP...His .405 OBP for the season is best among OKC's qualified batters and is seventh in the PCL.

Drew Up: Drew Avans went 1-for-4 last night and now has 409 hits during his OKC career. He sits five hits away from surpassing Esteban Germán for second place all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (226) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 418 career games and 107 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (409) and tied for fourth in doubles (77)...Avans ranks second in the league with 70 runs scored, tied for second with seven triples, fifth with 25 stolen bases, seventh with 94 hits and eighth with 45 walks.

Summer Blues: Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 8-18 over the last 26 games and is tied for the worst record in the PCL and is tied for the second-fewest wins in Triple-A during that time...At 45-45 overall, OKC's record sits at .500 for the third time this month and this is the latest into a season OKC has held a .500 record since Sept. 6, 2021 when OKC was 53-53...Since June 12, OKC's .247 batting average and 123 runs rank last in the league and the team's 221 hits are second-to-last. On the pitching side, the team's 5.69 ERA and 155 runs allowed are ranked seventh out of 10 teams while their 244 hits allowed are sixth...OKC has lost at least four straight games three times over that period and the team has avoided to lose at least consecutive games just once...OKC has lost four of the last five series, and with seven series losses this season, OKC has already surpassed its 2023 total of six....OKC opened the current series against El Paso 0-2 and it was the first time this season OKC has lost the first two games of a home series.

Around the Horn: Chris Owings went 1-for-3 with two RBI last night and has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-19 with five RBI...OKC scored in each of the team's final three innings last night after the team had scored in just four of the previous 34 innings. Before scoring five runs between the sixth and eighth innings, OKC had been limited to one run over the previous 11 innings and three runs over the previous 22 innings...OKC has committed at least one error in eight of the last nine games (12 E)...OKC is now 4-9 over the team's last 13 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and 8-14 over the last 22 home games and is 21-21 at home overall this season. The team has not won consecutive home games within the same series since June 7-8 against Round Rock...OKC is 45-45 overall, which includes 21-21 at home, 24-24 on the road, 11-11 vs. left-handed starting pitchers and 34-34 vs. right-handed starting pitchers.

