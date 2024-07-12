Garlick and Smith Drive in Three, Silver Sox Vanquish Round Rock in 9-4 Win

July 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - After snapping their 12-game winning streak in last night's loss, the Reno Silver Sox (13-2, 48-42) bounced back on Thursday night, taking down the Round Rock Express (7-8, 44-45) behind three-RBI performances from Kyle Garlick and Pavin Smith at Greater Nevada Field.

Garlick got his day started with an RBI triple to score Smith, later adding a two-RBI double to give the Silver Sox a 9-4 lead in the seventh. The California native is riding a five-game hitting streak where he has gone 7-for-17 (.411) with three extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Smith capped off a five-run fifth inning with a 470-foot three-run blast, his seventh of the season. Since returning to the Aces lineup on June 12, the lefty has hit .319/.434/.585 with five home runs and 16 RBI.

Andres Chaparro continued his incredible hot streak with a four-hit night, which included his 18th big fly of the year, a 492-foot bomb to put the Silver Sox on the board in the first inning. The Venezuelan has been on another level since the beginning of the second half, slashing .509/.548/.927 with 11 extra-base hits and 22 RBI since June 25, pushing himself to the top of the Pacific Coast League in batting average (.338) and hits (110).

Jorge Barrosa kicked off Reno's big fifth inning a round-tripper off a 4-seam fastball from Adrian Sampson, his third of the campaign. Since returning from the injured list, the switch-hitting outfielder has collected 11 hits in 34 at-bats (.324) with two home runs and five RBI in eight games.

Brandon Hughes, Scott McGough, and Kyle Backhus were perfect out of the Silver Sox bullpen on Thursday, tossing a combined 4 1/3 frames, allowing only two hits and one walk with five punchouts. Backhus closed out the win, shutting down the Express in the eighth and ninth innings with three strikeouts.

Reno will look to continue their second-half dominance in Friday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 4-for-4, 2 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Pavin Smith: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Kyle Backhus: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K

