Aces Bounce Back, Beat Express 9-4

July 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (7-8 | 44-45) fell to the Reno Aces (13-2 | 48-42) by a final score of 9-4 at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday night.

Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (8-5, 5.72) collected the loss after tossing 4.0 innings with six runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Reno LHP Brandon Hughes (1-1, 2.10) earned the win after 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Reno got the scoring started in the first frame. With two outs, 3B Andrés Chaparro lifted a 492-foot homer to left field to make it 1-0. After a walk for RF Pavin Smith, LF Kyle Garlick tripled to extend the lead at 2-0.

The E-Train had an answer in the top of the fifth inning. A four-run frame thanks to five consecutive singles from DH Justin Foscue, LF Dustin Harris, SS Zeke Duran, CF Sandro Fabian and 3B Davis Wendzel made it 4-2. Duran and Fabian each grabbed an RBI before Wendzel drove in two to make it 4-2.

The Aces broke out for five runs in the bottom of the fifth. After 2B Sergio Alcantara walked, DH Jorge Barrosa belted a two-run homer to tie the game at four. A single for C Adrian Del Castillo was followed by a double for Chaparro. Smith smacked a three-run homer to increase the lead to 7-4.

Reno took a 9-4 advantage in the seventh inning when DH Kyle Garlick ripped a double to score Chaparro and Smith as the Aces held on for the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express 1B Blaine Crim went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Crim also has a 13-game on-base streak. Since June 27, the righty is slashing .404/.491/.511 with five doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs scored, nine walks and six strikeouts.

Round Rock RHP Matt Festa made his Express debut out of the bullpen. The right-hander tossed 1.2 innings with one earned run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Festa signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Next up: Round Rock and Reno are scheduled for game four of the series on Friday at Greater Nevada Field. Express RHP Jack Leiter (4-4, 3.88 is slated to face Aces LHP Tommy Henry (4-1, 3.50). First pitch is set for 8:35 p.m. CT.

