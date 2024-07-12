6th Annual Karbach Round Rock Classic Announces Teams and Ticket Information for 2025

July 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with Karbach Brewing Company, Go Round Rock and the Round Rock Express, are excited to announce the 6th Annual Karbach Round Rock Classic is set to be back at Dell Diamond on February 21-23, 2025. The participating teams for the 2025 event are set to include; University of Oklahoma, University of Virginia, Oregon State University and University of Minnesota.

"We could not be more excited to host year six of the Karbach Round Rock Classic here at Dell Diamond," said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events, "This year's lineup includes three teams coming off NCAA postseason runs including Virginia who capped off 2024 season with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha! This is going to be one of the best Classics we have hosted here in Round Rock and through collaboration with great partners like Karbach Brewing Co, we look forward to providing a fun and memorable experience for all of the participating teams and fans!"

The 2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic will again host four of the country's top teams over three days of play at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express. The weekend tournament will have two games per day with each team playing the other, three times in a round robin format. Tickets can be purchased by the day which includes both games played on the same day, or fans can purchase a weekend package that will include all six games in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available. Tickets and additional event information can be found at KarbachRRC.com.

"The Karbach Round Rock Classic is one of the signature tournaments in all of college baseball and we're thrilled that it will be returning to Dell Diamond in 2025," Express Assistant General Manager, Sales, Stu Scally said. "We can't wait to welcome these four teams to Round Rock and show them what our community is all about."

All six games of the Karbach Classic will be broadcast live via D1Baseball.com. More information on how fans can subscribe as well as official game times and matchups are set to be announced at a later date.

