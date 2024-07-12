Bats Sizzle, Bees Top River Cats

The Salt Lake Bees grabbed the series edge at Smith's Ballpark over the Sacramento River Cats, using an offensive onslaught for a 10-4 victory on Thursday night.

It was the 14th time this season that the Bees scored double-digit runs, improving their record to 13-1 when they plate at least 10 runs in a game. Jordyn Adams put together a stellar performance against Sacramento, totaling a season-high four RBI, including a three-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Bees a firm grasp in the contest. Jason Martin was the other Bees hitter to tally multiple RBI, lifting a 2-run big fly in the seventh inning.

The River Cats struck first, starting the scoring in the second inning as Blake Sabol lined a single into right field before advancing to second on a pickoff error, setting up Ryan McKenna to drive in the first run of the game with an RBI single to left field. Sacramento doubled its lead in the third inning with Marco Luciano driving a solo home run to left field, his fourth of the season. The Bees quickly wiped away the River Cats' two-run advantage in the home half of the third with a two-run frame. Jake Marisnick got the rally started with a one-out double to left field before advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring after a passed ball. With the Bees within one run, Martin walked, and Michael Stefanic singled to put runners on the corners, giving Adams the opportunity to tie the game, doing so with a two-out single into right field. The River Cats took the lead back in the fifth inning as David Villar punished a home run to left field, marking his 13th of the season, and putting the visiting club ahead 3-2. The rest of the game belonged to Salt Lake, totaling eight runs in the next three innings to take an extended lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Stefanic and Leblanc both walked before Bryce Teodosio tied the game with a single and Cole Tucker put the Bees in front with a sacrifice fly, 4-3. Teodosio came around to score after nabbing his 20th stolen base of the season and waltzing home after a throwing error that sailed into left field. The bats stayed hot in the sixth inning as two walks and an error loaded the bases for Jordyn Adams, who tattooed a double into the left-center field gap, scoring all three runners and stretching Salt Lake's lead 8-3.

Martin capped the Bees' scoring with a two-run home run in the seventh inning, his eighth of the season. Sacramento put together a threat in the ninth with Christian Koss leading off with a triple and scoring on a sacrifice fly, but that's all the River Cats could muster.

Jose Suarez made his second start in the black and yellow, putting in three innings of work while allowing two runs on five hits, totaling five punchouts. Amir Garrett (W, 3-2) was the first arm out of the bullpen, added two innings and gave up just one solo home run. Adam Kolarek, Ryan Miller, and Bryan Shaw sealed the win on the hill to close out the final four innings. Shaw was the only other relief pitcher to allow a run, conceding one run in the final frame.

The Bees and the River Cats will battle it out once again tomorrow night at Smith's Ballpark for game four of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. to begin the second half of the series as Zach Plesac will make the start for the Bees while Carson Ragsdale is set to start for the River Cats. Friday's matchup will be Salt Lake Gulls night, celebrating the team's history from 1975 to 1984. The Gulls were the Angels Triple-A affiliate until 1981 before switching over to the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate in 1982. In 1979, the Salt Lake Gulls defeated the Hawaii Islanders to earn a PCL title.

