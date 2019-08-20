Stovall Leads 18-Hit Attack in 9-1 Tuesday Win at Lexington
August 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - Hunter Stovall had four hits including a three-run home run to lead an 18-hit attack as the BlueClaws opened their series in Lexington with a 9-1 win.
The 18 hits for Lakewood (25-30/54-71) was their most of the season and highest total since a 21-hit output in a June 14, 2017 win against Delmarva.
Meanwhile, Erik Miller (1-0) gave up one run over five innings in his BlueClaws debut. Miller, a fourth round pick in this year's draft out of Stanford, gave up one run on four hits in five innings while striking out six and did not walk a batter. He has allowed just three earned runs in 28 professional innings while striking out 41 hitters.
Lakewood opened the scoring in the second on a solo home run by Cole Stobbe, his team-leading 13th of the season. Abrahan Gutierrez singled home run in the third to put the BlueClaws up 2-0.
Legends starter Yohanse Morel came out after four, allowing two runs on six hits.
In the fifth, the BlueClaws greeted Bryce Hensley with two runs, as Carlos De La Cruz doubled home Gutierrez and Stobbe to put Lakewood up 4-0.
After Lexington got a run in the fifth, McCarhty Tatum doubled home two more in the sixth to give the BlueClaws a 6-1 lead.
Stovall then smashed a three-run home run in the ninth. It was his 11th professional home run but first of this season.
Taylor Lehman got the last 12 outs to earn his second save.
Every BlueClaws starter had a hit in the win. Stovall had four while Yerwin Trejo had three. Matos, Gutierrez, Stobbe, and De La Cruz had two apiece.
The teams continue their three-game series on Wednesday at 12:05 pm. LHP Jhordany Mezquitastarts for Lakewood opposite RHP Charlie Neuwiler.
