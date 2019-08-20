After Rain Delay, Legends Drop Game One

August 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - After a one hour and 21 minute delay due to weather, the Lexington Legends fell to the Lakewood BlueClaws, 9-1 in the first of a three game series.

Cole Stobbe blasted a leadoff home run in the top of the second inning and the BlueClaws led, 1-0.

In the top of the third inning, Melvin Matos led off with a single to left field. Abrahan Gutierrez then drove him home and Lakewood led, 2-0.

The BlueClaws struck again in the top of the fifth inning. Back-to-back hits by Gutierrez and Stobbe put runners at second and third. Carlos De La Cruz drove them both home with a double to right field and Lakewood extended their lead, 4-0.

The Legends plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Reed Rohlman reached on a double to right field then scored on an RBI single by Chase Vallot. The Legends were on the board, 4-1 after five innings.

In the top of the sixth inning, Hunter Stovall and Yerwin Trejo reached on singles then scored on a two-run double by McCarthy Tatum.

A three-run home run by Hunter Stovall extended Lakewood's lead, 9-1 in the top of the ninth inning.

Erick Miller was awarded the victory tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. Yohanse Morel was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six.

The Legends and BlueClaws face off for game two tomorrow, Wednesday August 21st at 12:05pm.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.