Fireflies Game Notes: August 20 at Hickory (Game 123)

August 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (25-31, 49-73) @ Hickory Crawdads (33-22, 74-47)

RHP Christian James (3-9, 4.70) vs. RHP Hans Crouse (5-1, 4.32)

Tues., August 20, 2019 - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC) - First Pitch 7:00 p.m. - Game 123

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies offense sputtered again against Rome on Sunday and Columbia lost, 3-2. The Fireflies split the four-game series with the Braves. The bullpen was terrific. Jake Simon, Danny Hrbek, Justin Lasko and Cole Gordon combined for seven scoreless innings, scattered five hits and struck out eight. On the offensive side, Jose Medina was the lone Firefly to finish with two hits.

WHO'S NEXT?: The Fireflies battle the Hickory Crawdads over the next three nights (and will face the Rangers affiliate four more times at Segra Park from August 26-29). Columbia has a chance to spoil the Crawdads playoff hopes. With Delmarva atop the Northern Division second-half standings (after having already won the first half), Hickory is in position to take the second playoff spot. That's thanks to Hickory having the best overall record behind Delmarva. But, Greensboro lurks just 2.5 games behind the Crawdads in those overall standings.

SECOND-HALF HITTER: Outfielder Jose Medina singled twice in Sunday's game against Rome. It's been fun to watch the 22-year-old Dominican blossom at the plate in the second half of the season:

- J. Medina (1st half): .185 (20 GP), .470 OPS, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

- J. Medina (2nd half): .258 (36 GP), .777 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 17 R

THE BACK STOP: Hayden Senger has been as sturdy as a rock behind the plate for the Fireflies this season. In 62 starts at catcher, Senger has allowed just three passed balls which is the fewest for any catcher who has made more than 35 starts behind the plate. Senger has also thrown out 29 runners which is fourth-best in the SAL.

AGAINST HICKORY: And Senger has hit the best this season against Hickory. Take a look at which Fireflies have played well against the 'Dads:

- Hayden Senger: .324 (12-for-37), 11 GP, 4 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI

- Walter Rasquin: .320 (8-for-25), 6 GP, 3 RBI

- Shervyen Newton: .294 (10-for-34), 9 GP, 1 HR, 7 RBI

THIS MONTH IN COLUMBIA: Columbia's 9-8 record in August is the best for any month this season. Pitching has been key as the Fireflies' ERA in August is a wonderful 2.97. Ten hurlers have ERA's south of 3.00 this month. Before hitting the injured list this week, Mark Vientos was hitting .359 in 10 August games.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.