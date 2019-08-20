Hagerstown Suns: Homestand Preview August 20-25

August 20, 2019 - Hagerstown Suns





The Hagerstown Suns welcome the Greenville Drive and the Delmarva Shorebirds to Municipal Stadium for a six-game homestand August 20-25. Each team will be in Hagerstown for a three-game series.

The Suns are 1-2 against the Drive this season after dropping a series in Greenville April 22-24. Hagerstown is 6-13 against the Shorebirds this season and has won only one of the four games at Municipal Stadium.

Schedule

Tuesday, August 20: Suns vs Greenville Drive: 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21: Suns vs Greenville Drive: 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 22: Suns vs Greenville Drive: 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 23: Suns vs Delmarva Shorebirds: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 24: Suns vs Delmarva Shorebirds: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 25: Suns vs Delmarva Shorebirds: 2:05 p.m.

Scouting the Opponents

ABOUT THE DRIVE: The Drive finished the first half 32-38 in fourth place, but things have gone downhill in the second half. Greenville is 20-35 after the All-Star Break and is on the brink of elimination from postseason contention. The team's offense is fourth in the league in walks, but other than that has really struggled with the bats. They rank in the bottom third of the league in batting average and OPS and have struck out the second-most times in the South Atlantic League this season. Triston Casas has anchored the Greenville lineup as his 17 home runs ranked third in the league and his 73 RBI ranks fourth. The pitching side hasn't been much better for the Drive, sporting a 4.14 team ERA that is second-worst in the league. Chase Shugart has been the team's best starter, posting a 2.58 ERA in 15 starts.

ABOUT THE SHOREBIRDS: After winning the first-half title in the Northern Division, the Shorebirds again have the division lead late in the second half. It continues to be the pitching that guides Delmarva, with a league-best 2.92 team ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Gray Fenter (1.98 ERA, 86.1 IP), Drew Rom (2.49 ERA, 86.2 IP) and Grayson Rodriguez (2.59 ERA, 83.1 IP) continues to be the league's best group of top-three starters. On the offensive side, Delmarva is second in the league in team batting average (.248) with a lineup led by Adam Hall (.307 AVG, .385 OBP) and Johnny Rizer (.304 AVG, .366 OBP). The Shorebirds will also have a new star this week as the Orioles 2019 No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman was promoted to Delmarva Tuesday.

Promotions

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your pet to the park with you for our Bark in the Park night Wednesday! All pets get free admission to historic Municipal Stadium.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Join the Suns for Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials starting at $2! We'll open the fridges and taps at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest between the Suns and Drive!

FIREWORK NIGHT: Come on out Friday and enjoy a dazzling fireworks display, brought to you by Miss Utility.

MIKE MUSSINA BOBBLEHEAD: The Suns are celebrating Mike Mussina's Hall of Fame Induction by giving away a Mussina Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans through the gates Saturday at Historic Municipal Stadium.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Every Sunday Funday, there's plenty of family fun and games planned at historic Municipal Stadium. Face painting, autograph sessions and more will highlight the afternoon, while kids will also have special pre and post-game activities to participate in. Before the game, members of the Suns Kids Club can play catch on the field. All kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

