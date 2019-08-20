'Dads Announce Fight for It VIII Event

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads are excited to announce that LP Frans Stadium will play host to the 2019 Grand Prix Series Event, "Fight for It VIII." The event, which is set for Saturday, September 14th, will showcase MMA, Kickboxing, and Jiu-Jitsu.

The Jiu-Jitsu prelims will begin at 5pm and will be followed by the main card at 6pm featuring Kickboxing and MMA. Kickboxing will take place in a 20 by 20 boxing ring while the MMA portion of the night will be in a hexagon cage. The ring and the cage will be centered on home plate.

Seating will be general admission but first row and VIP suite upgrades are also available. Tickets are on sale now at: http://store.atlanticmma.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Hickory Foundation YMCA.

In the event of an unfavorable forecast, the event will be moved next door to Carolina Select.

Fight for It & Co. is a full service combat sports company native to Hickory, NC.

