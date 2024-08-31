Stovall Blasts Albuquerque Past Reno, 4-3

Albuquerque, NM - Hunter Stovall led off the bottom of the ninth inning and crushed a 2-2 pitch from left-hander Brandon Hughes 440 feet off the scoreboard in left-center, giving Albuquerque a 4-3 victory over the Reno Aces on Saturday night at Isotopes Park.

Albuquerque overcame an early 3-0 deficit for the victory. In a matchup of former college roommates and teammates at the University of Michigan, Karl Kauffmann worked five innings of three-run ball for Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Tommy Henry also lasted five frames, allowing two runs (one earned).

Topes Scope: - Stovall's blast was the 36th walk-off home run in Isotopes history, and third this season (also: Drew Romo - July 12 vs. Tacoma, Greg Jones - Aug. 8 vs. Sacramento). It is the sixth time Albuquerque has had at least three game-ending blasts (also: 2006, 2008, 2012, 2015, 2021).

- Tonight marked the fifth walk-off home run for the Isotopes against Reno (also: Jamie Hoffmann - 5/19/11; Cristhian Adames - 7/2/15; Ryan Howard - 8/30/17; Alan Trejo - 9/24/21).

- Stovall produced his second walk-off hit of the season. He also had a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning on July 11, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 victory over Tacoma. Tonight was Stovall's eighth multi-hit performance in 25 games this month.

- For just the fifth time this season, the Isotopes won a game when scoring four or fewer runs. They are now 5-50 in such occurrences.

- Zac Veen and Willie MacIver each stole a base, Albuquerque's sixth consecutive game with a swipe. It is tied for their third-longest stretch of the season (also: Aug. 9-15).

- Blaze Alexander's first-inning double for the Aces means Albuquerque has allowed an extra-base hit in all 129 games this year. It was Reno's lone extra-base knock, the 19th time the Isotopes held their opponent to one.

- Kauffmann's outing marked the 12th time an Isotopes starter completed at least 5.0 frames with four or fewer hits allowed. He has accomplished the feat three times (also: March 30 vs. El Paso, June 26 vs. Salt Lake).

- Hunter Goodman connected on a solo homer, his first in 55 at-bats since taking Martin Perez deep on Aug. 3 at Petco Park. 22 of his 34 hits at Triple-A have gone for extra bases.

- Elehuris Montero was 0-for-4, and is slashing just .213/.324/.377 with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI in his last 16 contests. His season average has dropped from .411 to .346 during the stretch.

- Offensively, Albuquerque is batting .239 as a team over their last 17 games, the lowest in the PCL during the span. The Isotopes have been held to four or fewer runs on 10 occassions throughout the timeframe.

- The Isotopes turned four double plays, tying a season-high (also: July 2 at El Paso, rain-shortened six-inning game).

- Albuquerque improved to 16-21 in one-run games, including 10-9 at home. It was their first victory in a contest decided by a single tally against the Aces since Aug. 9, 2022 (4-3).

- The Isotopes bullpen (Hillman, Rolison, Hill, Hartlieb) did not allow any runs for the third time in the last four contests against Reno. On Deck: The Isotopes wrap up their penultimate homestand of the 2024 season Sunday afternoon. It is a Bark in the Park day, with Steel Dog Bowls being given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Dr. Greg LoPour - Official Dentist of the Isotopes). Gates open at 12:30 pm, with first pitch slated for 1:35.

