Reno Homers Past Isotopes, 8-3

August 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Reno belted three homers on the night and plated four runs in the eighth inning while Albuquerque left eight runners on base in an 8-3 loss to the Aces Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Albuquerque needs to win the final two games of the set. The club has only completed the feat once on the year (other: June 15-16 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes struck out 13 times on the night, the 25th time the team has fanned 13-plus times in a game in 2024.

-Albuquerque left eight on-base tonight. The club has left at least eight on base in seven of their last eight contests.

-The Aces' Logan Allen fanned 10 batters over 5.0 frames. He's the fifth opposing starter to tally double-digit strikeouts since August 10 (18 games), second of the series and ninth overall this season (last: August 27 vs. Reno, Yilber Diaz, 13).

-Reno's Tim Tawa tallied two-homers on the night, the 21st multi-homer game allowed by the Isotopes this season (last: August 25 at Sugar Land, Cooper Hummel).

-Tonight's 42-minute rain delay was the 15th of the season and 11th at home. It's also the eighth of at least 40 minutes.

-Albuquerque's pitching staff allowed just one walk on the night, the 12th time on the year walking just one and second of the series (other: August 28).

-Zac Veen connected on his second homer of the year with Albuquerque, a two-run blast. It was his third multi-RBI game and second-straight. Has an extra-base hit in two-straight contests (also: double).

-Hunter Stovall collected his 24th multi-hit game, eighth with at least three hits and fifth in August. Has a hit in four-straight games (6x16).

-Greg Jones tallied a single and has a hit in five-straight (7x24). He also stole his 40th bag of the season and his 14th in his last 16 games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Karl Kauffmann while Reno is slated to send Tommy Henry to the hill.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2024

