Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader vs. Tacoma Saturday

August 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas resumed Friday night's suspended game Saturday and beat the Tacoma Rainiers 7-5. The game continued in the bottom of the second inning with the Chihuahuas leading 5-0. The Chihuahuas' win was their fourth in a row, which matched a season high.

José Azocar stole four bases, which was the most by a Chihuahuas baserunner this season and was one shy of the team record set by Tim Lopes in 2023. The Chihuahuas stole nine bases, which was one shy of the team's single-game record set earlier this season. El Paso leadoff hitter Brandon Lockridge reached base four times on two hits and two doubles.

The Chihuahuas clinched a series win by taking the first four games against Tacoma. Tacoma's Game 1 loss was its eighth in the last nine games.

Tacoma 6 El Paso 4 - Saturday - Game 2

WP: Hancock (6-3)

LP: Gillaspie (2-1)

S: Devenski (2)

Time: 2:01

Attn: 8,760

The Tacoma Rainiers scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning in Saturday's seven-inning second game to break a late tie and win 6-4. The Chihuahuas scored once in the bottom of the seventh inning on a solo home run by Cal Mitchell and then brought the potential winning run to the plate later in the seventh inning.

Mitchell also had a double in the game. Matt Waldron started for El Paso and allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings in his first game since being optioned by the San Diego Padres. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. It was his 18th homer this season, which ties him with Tirso Ornelas for the most on the Chihuahuas.

Tacoma's Samad Taylor led off the game with a solo home run and later hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh.

Second Half Team Records: Tacoma (30-26), El Paso (20-36)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (8-5, 5.49) vs. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (1-1, 2.43). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

