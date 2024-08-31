Overwhelming Demand Forces Extension of Reno Aces Fan Appreciation Flash Sale

August 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Due to overwhelming demand and popularity, the Aces' "Fan Appreciation Flash Sale" has been extended! It will now conclude at 9:00 pm PT on Sunday, September 1st.

WHAT:  The Reno Aces will offer a limited-time  flash  sale, the final one of the 2024 season.  The "Fan Appreciation Sale" features $7.75 Infield Reserve tickets, a nod to Reno's area code, for all remaining home games at Greater Nevada Field. There will be a limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code Saturday, August 31st, through Sunday, September 1st at 9:00 pm PT.

WHERE:  RenoAces.com  or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Aces are in the middle of a Pacific Coast League playoff push while on a week-long road trip to New Mexico. They are squaring off against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, until Sunday, September 1st.

Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, beginning on Tuesday, September 3rd, with the first pitch set for 6:35 pm PT.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

