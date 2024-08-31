Complete Effort Sends Space Cowboys to Sixth-Straight Win

August 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Another double-digit run output from the offense and a four-hit effort from the pitching staff helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (81-47, 32-22) collect a 10-1 win over the Salt Lake Bees (60-69, 28-27) on Friday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys were the first to strike in the opening frame when lead-off man Chas McCormick took the second pitch RHP Davis Daniel (L, 7-7) threw and blooped it into centerfield for a single. McCormick stole second while Grae Kessinger drew a walk to put two on for Quincy Hamilton. On a 2-2 count, Hamilton sharply grounded a changeup down the right-field line, allowing McCormick and Kessinger to score and Hamilton to slide into third for a two-run triple. The next inning, after Jacob Melton singled and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch, Omar Narváez smacked an RBI single through the infield to make it 3-0 Space Cowboys.

LHP Colton Gordon, fresh off his 11-strikeout game on August 24th, showed no signs of slowing down after striking out three in the first inning. Not long after a scoreless second where he punched out two batters, Gordon found some trouble in the third. The lefty issued a walk to Chad Stevens and the Bees' third baseman stole second as Gordon struck out Bryce Teodosio. Another walk to Jordyn Adams brought Cole Tucker to the plate, who singled on a line drive to center, cutting Salt Lake's deficit to two. Gordon walked one and struck out another to bring his strikeout total to seven before his night ended with two outs left in the frame. RHP Logan VanWey (W, 8-1) came in and got the final out on a strikeout of Chad Wallach.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sugar Land extended their lead when Kessinger reached on an error and Pedro León singled to put two on. Hamilton grounded out, moving both runners into scoring position, and Jesús Bastidas singled to drive in both runs. Two innings later, Hamilton pulled a double down the right-field line, bringing Melton to the plate. Melton smashed a fastball from RHP Corey Knebel over the fence in right, tacking on two more for Sugar Land. Later in the frame, back-to-back singles from Tommy Sacco Jr. and Narváez put runners on the corners for McCormick, who dropped a base hit into center to allow Sacco Jr. to score, making it 8-1 Space Cowboys after seven innings.

Sugar Land's offense continued their scoring in the eighth inning when Kessinger singled into right field and León mashed a two-run bomb to the opposite field, giving the Space Cowboys double-digit runs for the third time in their past five games. RHP Misael Tamarez took over the top of the ninth, and despite giving up a hit, the righty recovered to strike out the next two and get the final batter on a groundout.

All told, the Space Cowboys pitching staff pitched a four-hitter, allowing just one run and striking out a season-high 17 batters. VanWey pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two walks with three strikeouts. RHP Seth Martinez and RHP Nick Hernandez each hurled a perfect frame and RHP Rafael Montero extended his scoreless innings streak to eight innings after another scoreless inning of relief that featured two strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Saturday night. Sugar Land's starter is TBA while Salt Lake's is set to start LHP Kenny Rosenberg (7-6, 4.41). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.