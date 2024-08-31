Oklahoma City Staves off Round Rock, 6-5, in Extras

August 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (27-28 | 64-65) fell to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (29-27 | 69-62) in extra innings by a final score of 6-5 on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Oklahoma City now leads the six-game set, three games to two.

Round Rock reliever RHP Kyle Barraclough (1-4, 3.81) took the loss after his 2.0 innings yielded two runs, one of which was earned, on one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. Oklahoma City reliever RHP J.P. Feyereisen (2-5, 5.50) earned the victory, tossing 1.0 shutout inning that included one hit and one punchout. Baseball Club LHP Jack Dreyer was credited with his third save of the season, giving up one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts in the 10 th inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Baseball Club struck first as the first three batters reached in the top of the second inning. DH James Outman led off the frame with a walk followed by a base hit by C Hunter Feduccia. SS Alex Freeland reached on an infield bunt single and a throwing error allowed Outman to score the first run. Feduccia scored to give Oklahoma City a 2-0 lead when 2B Alan Trejo grounded into a double play.

Round Rock answered in the home half of the second to cut it to 2-1 after a two-bagger by 3B Frainyer Chavez plated SS Jonathan Ornelas, who reached on a leadoff single.

A three spot in the bottom of the third inning gave Round Rock a 4-2 lead. DH Sam Huff tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly that scored RF Sandro Fabian. LF Trevor Hauver smoked a double into the gap in right center to plate 1B Blaine Crim before 2B Matt Duffy drove in Hauver to round out the inning.

Oklahoma City got one back in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run off the bat of Freeland to reduce the Round Rock lead to 4-3.

1B Andre Lipcius tied the game at four for the Baseball Club in the top of the fifth inning by plating LF Austin Gauthier with a single.

In the top of the 10 th inning, CF Drew Avans gave Oklahoma City a one-run lead after his single scored Gauthier, who was the runner on second base to start the frame. Avans then scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4.

Round Rock's placed runner SS Jax Biggers scored in the bottom of the 10 th on a base hit from Duffy to cut it to 6-5, but Oklahoma City hung on for the victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Five members of the E-Train lineup recorded multiple hits on Saturday night. 1B Blaine Crim, DH Sam Huff, SS Jonathan Ornelas, LF Trevor Hauver and 2B Matt Duffy each had two hits in the contest. Duffy was the only Express hitter to tally two RBI.

Round Rock RHP Daniel Robert and LHP Grant Wolfram combined for 3.0 no-hit frames out of the bullpen. Robert struck out one batter in his inning of work, while Wolfram yielded two walks with two punchouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will close out their series on Sunday afternoon with game six from Dell Diamond. The Express are scheduled to throw Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00) against a Baseball Club starting pitcher to be announced. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. CT.

