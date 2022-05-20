Stoudt Pitching Leads Travs to Fourth Straight Win

North Little Rock, AR - A strong start from Levi Stoudt set the tone and the Arkansas Travelers won their fourth consecutive game, defeating the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 2-1 on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of a crowd of 6,016. Stoudt pitched 5.2 shutout innings striking out seven. Jake Haberer was the winner out of the bullpen with 1.1 scoreless innings and Travis Kuhn worked a perfect ninth for his third save. The Travs scored both their runs in the sixth inning and withstood the comeback effort by the Naturals as they tallied their lone run in the eighth.

Moments That Mattered

* Kaden Polcovich drove in the Travs first run with an infield single in the sixth inning. Later in the inning, with two out and the bases loaded, Patrick Frick worked a walk to force in another run.

* Northwest Arkansas put runners on second and third with none out in the eighth. After a strikeout, a sacrifice fly brought in a run but Michael Stryffeler got out of the inning and preserved the lead with another strikeout.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Kaden Polcovich: 2-4, RBI

* RHP Levi Stoudt: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* The four game winning streak is the longest of the season.

* Three of the four games so far in the series have been decided by one run.

Up Next

The Travs look to make it five in a row on Saturday night with right-hander Stephen Kolek (1-2, 3.22) on the mound against righty Will Klein (0-0, 20.25). It is a Noche de Diamantes and first pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

