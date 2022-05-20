Hooks Score Nine in Fourth, Riders Fall on Friday

FRISCO, Texas - Despite scoring seven unanswered runs, the Frisco RoughRiders couldn't overcome a nine-run deficit Friday night at Riders Field and fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks, 11-9. Jonathan Ornelas and J.P. Martinez combined for six hits at the top of the lineup in the Friday loss for Frisco, who have dropped their last three.

Frisco (20-17) knocked nine of their 12 hits in the final four innings, launching a barrage of seven runs in that span. A nine-run fourth and two more runs in the sixth for Corpus Christi (15-22) were enough to absorb the Riders run down the stretch.

RoughRiders starter Jack Leiter (1-4) struck out six batters in 3.2 innings Friday night and exited before the end of a fourth inning that included a grand slam and nine total runs on eight hits offensively for Corpus Christi.

Frisco scored first in the bottom of the first inning when Ornelas came all the way around on a "little-league home run"; He singled to right field before two throwing errors from the Hooks defense allowed him to score. Martinez homered in the following at-bat off Hooks starter Jimmy Endersby (1-1), giving the Riders a quick 2-0 lead.

Leiter's first three innings included no runs on one hit and five strikeouts before the nine-run fourth, with seven falling on his line. Frisco reliever Tyler Thomas entered for the final out of the fourth but gave up a grand slam to Luke Berryhill before ending the inning with a 9-2 Hooks advantage.

The largest lead of the night for Corpus Christi came after two runs in the sixth, facing Frisco with an 11-2 deficit on Friday. With two scoring in the sixth, Blaine Crim poked two in on a double in the seventh and Justin Foscue scored two on a single in the eighth to dwindle the Hooks' lead to 11-8. After putting Dustin Harris and Trey Hair aboard to begin the ninth, the Riders brought the winning run to the plate but only scored one to finalize Friday's score, 11-9.

Frisco reliever Chase Lee helped hold the Hooks scoreless in their final three innings with two strikeouts in an inning. Lee's scoreless streak continued Friday night, and still hasn't allowed an earned run in his 16 innings of work behind 21 strikeouts.

Lucas Jacobsen held the Hooks without action in the ninth inning behind two strikeouts. Jacobsen has only allowed three runs in his 12 games this season, featuring an 0.79 WHIP against opponents in 12.2 innings.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at Riders Field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Frisco LHP Cole Ragans (3-1, 2.79 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season for the Riders and his first on Saturday night. Corpus Christi sends former Astros' third-round 2020 pick Tyler Brown (0-5, 10.14) to the mound on Saturday.

The RoughRiders continue Hometown Heroes Weekend on Saturday with Armed Forces Night and will take the field in commemorative jerseys. Following tomorrow's game, the RoughRiders feature another Sky-Lit Saturday with postgame fireworks. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

