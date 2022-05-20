Four-Run 6th Inning Carries Missions Past RockHounds

SAN ANTONIO - On a Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium, the Missions pitching staff allowed just one run to the Midland RockHounds. With a one-run lead, the Missions scored four runs in the sixth inning to run away from the RockHounds. Thomas Eshelman recorded his second win of the season as the Missions win by a final score of 6-1.

Thomas Eshelman was the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. The very first batter of the game, Max Schuemann, hit a double down the left-field line. Eshelman left him stranded after striking out two batters and recording a fly out.

Ty Damron was the starting pitcher for the Midland RockHounds. Esteury Ruiz was the first batter he faced and he began the bottom of the first inning with a double. Ruiz has reached base safely in all 37 games this season. Connor Hollis reached base on an infield single. Ruiz came around to score after the Missions accomplished a double steal with Hollis taking second base. The Missions loaded the base after Yorman Rodriguez drew a walk and Thomas Milone was hit by a pitch. Juan Fernandez grounded into an inning-ending double play. The Missions took an early 1-0 lead.

San Antonio plated their second run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Ruiz drew a walk to start off the inning. After recording two consecutive outs, Ruiz stole second and third base. A wild pitch from Damron allowed Ruiz to come around and score. San Antonio improved their lead to 2-0.

Midland was held scoreless until the top of the fifth inning. Kyle McCann reached base on a fielding error from Domingo Leyba. Shane Selman hit a double and McCann advanced to third base. With two runners in scoring position and no outs, Eshelman retired the next two batters. McCann scored on the second out of the inning after Max Schuemann grounded out. Midland cut the lead in half to 2-1.

The Missions significantly improved their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning by scoring four runs on three hits. Facing Bryce Conley, Rodriguez and Thomas Milone hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Juan Fernandez made it three straight singles and scored Rodriguez. Milone scored after another successful double steal with Fernandez swiping second base. Jorge Ona drew a walk and Korry Howell laid down a sacrifice bunt. Connor Kaiser walked to load the bases. Chester Pimentel replaced Conley and recorded a force out at home after Ruiz grounded to third base. With the bases loaded, Connor Hollis drew a walk to score the third run of the inning. Kaiser came around to score on a passed ball from catcher Kyle McCann.

Moises Lugo tossed two shutout innings while striking out four batters. Carlos Belen pitched a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 18-19 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 37 games played this season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 1-3, SAC, K

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, May 21st. Right-hander Lake Bachar (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Colin Peluse (5-0, 4.91) is scheduled to start for the RockHounds. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

