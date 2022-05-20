RoughRiders to Honor Fallen 2d Lt Anthony Wentz on Armed Forces Day

FRISCO, Texas - On Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21st, the Frisco RoughRiders will honor fallen Air Force 2d Lt Anthony D. Wentz with a special pregame ceremony prior to their game against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The Riders will honor the life of Second Lt Anthony D. Wentz by dedicating the two seats that Anthony and Cori Wentz sat in during their first official date at Riders Field as well as a ceremonial first pitch from Anthony's wife, Cori Wentz.

Second Lt Anthony D. Wentz was killed in a military training accident at Laughlin Air Force Base on November 19th, 2021.

Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Wentz followed the footsteps of his father and brother by serving in the military after high school. He accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York where he studied mechanical engineering. At West Point, Wentz met the love of his life and now wife, Cori. They began officially dating on December 17th, 2017, going to many cities and sports games, including a visit to a Frisco RoughRiders game in the summer of 2018 as their first date in Cori's hometown in Texas.

In addition to the pregame ceremony, all members of the Frisco RoughRiders team will wear special military jerseys during the game. The jerseys feature Steel Hearts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the legacies of the fallen cadets, midshipmen, and graduates of America's service academies through the sale of high-quality, steel memorial bracelets.

For every Steel Hearts bracelet sold, $10 is donated to a charity, trust, or foundation designated by the surviving family. All team-worn jerseys will be available for auction on MiLB Auctions at a later date.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

