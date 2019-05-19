Storms Suspend Ports and 66ers

STOCKTON, Calif. - Sunday's doubleheader between the Stockton Ports and Inland Empire 66ers was cut short due to heavy rain and hail at Banner Island Ballpark. At the time of the suspension of the first game of the doubleheader, the Ports held a 3-1 lead going into the top of the third inning courtesy of a Jonah Bride three-run homer.

The California League has not yet decided when the games will be continued and rescheduled. An announcement from the league will be forthcoming.

Fans who had tickets to Sunday's games may redeem them for any other Ports home game except for July 4. For more information, contact the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.

Following a day off on Monday, the Ports embark on a six-game road trip beginning with a three-game series with the Lake Elsinore Storm at The Diamond. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. PDT.

