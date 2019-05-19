Gilbert Pitches Nuts to Series Victory

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. - Logan Gilbert dominated for the Modesto Nuts in their 2-0 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday afternoon.

A second-inning single was thrown out trying to steal second base. That was the only baserunner against Nuts' (20-24) starter Logan Gilbert (W, 2-0) over the first six innings.

Gilbert had to work out of a jam in the seventh when the Quakes (26-18) put two on with one out after an error and an infield single. Gilbert stranded both in scoring position as he worked seven shutout innings with eleven strikeouts and no walks.

The Nuts got to the Quakes' starter Leo Crawford (L, 0-3) just once. Luis Liberato, who had two hits in the game, scored on a sac fly by Connor Kopach in the fourth inning. Crawford struck out eight over six innings allowing just one run.

Joey Gerber (S, 5/6) worked both the eighth and ninth innings to secure the series victory for the Nuts. Gerber struck out three and walked one in two scoreless innings.

Joe Rizzo had two hits to retake the Cal League lead in batting average. Cal Raleigh doubled and singled in the game.

After an off day, the Nuts return home on Tuesday to open a three-game series with the San Jose Giants. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

