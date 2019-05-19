Four-Run First Not Enough in 9-4 Loss

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. - After a four-run first inning, the Modesto Nuts' offense was held in check as they fell 9-4 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

In the first inning, Luis Liberato gave the Nuts (19-24) the early lead with a RBI single. Anthony Jimenez followed with a RBI knock of his own. Liberato later scored on a throwing error by the Quakes (26-17) first baseman. Matt Sanders recorded a sac fly.

That was all the Nuts offense got. The Quakes starter Gerardo Carrillo lasted just four innings and walked four in the game. Sven Schueller (W, 2-1) entered after that and worked 1.1 innings without allowing a run.

Austin Hutchison started for the Nuts but was taken out of the game with two outs in the second inning after getting hit in the shoulder on a comebacker off the bat of Marcus Chiu. Hutchison had allowed three runs on four hits.

Sam Delaplane (L, 3-1) entered the game after that and stranded two inherited runners. It was the next inning against Delaplane that the Quakes took the lead for good.

Nick Yarnall tripled to start the third inning. Connor Wong drove him home with a single to tie the game. Wong scored when Eric Peterson doubled him home.

Delaplane worked 2.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Jeter Downs made the final score look lopsided with a three-run double in the eighth.

Joe Rizzo recorded two hits in the game. Nick Thurman reached three times with two singles and a walk.

The rubber game of the three-game series in Rancho Cucamonga is Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

