Quakes Rally to Romp Modesto

May 19, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A night after watching the Modesto Nuts rally from an early deficit, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes turned the tables and won in front of a sold-out Star Wars Night crowd, defeating the Nuts by a final of 9-4.

The second straight sellout of more than 4,700 at LoanMart Field watched Modesto take a 4-0 lead after just a half-inning, before witnessing a fierce Rancho rally that saw the Quakes tally the game's final nine runs.

Eric Peterson had three extra-base hits in his first start in a Rancho uniform, driving in two on the night, helping the Quakes take a 3 ½ game lead in the South Division over idle Lancaster.

Modesto grabbed an early lead, scoring four first-inning runs against Gerardo Carrillo.

The Quakes stormed back though, scoring runs in each of the first three innings to take the lead for good.

Donovan Casey put Rancho on the board with a solo-shot, his fifth of the year in the first, making it 4-1 against Modesto starter Austin Hutchison.

In the second, Rancho got back-to-back doubles from Stevie Berman and Peterson, making it 4-2. Peterson later stole third and scored on a throwing error, pulling Rancho to within a run.

In the third, the Quakes took the lead for good against reliever Sam Delaplane (3-1). Nick Yarnall opened the inning with a triple, then scored on a Connor Wong RBI single, making it 4-4. Peterson followed with his second RBI double, plating Wong to give the Quakes the lead at 5-4. A Starling Heredia sac fly eventually plated Peterson to make it 6-4.

Jeter Downs broke it open in the eighth, with a three-run double, capping the scoring at 9-4. Three RBIs for Downs gives him 29 on the year, which is tied for the most in the Cal League.

Sven Schueller (2-1) was credited with the win, as he recorded four outs to notch the victory in relief of Carrillo, who allowed four runs over four innings.

The Quakes (26-17) will look for another series win with a chance to take two of three in Sunday's series finale at 2:05pm. Leo Crawford (0-2) will take on right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-0) in the rubber-game of the three-game set.

