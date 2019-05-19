Quakes Blanked on Sunday, Back Home Tuesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Modesto Nuts took two of three from Rancho Cucamonga, getting some tremendous pitching on Sunday afternoon in a 2-0 victory over the Quakes at LoanMart Field.

Nuts' starter Logan Gilbert had an incredible day, punching out 11 hitters while scattering just two hits over seven scoreless frames.

Gilbert faced the minimum over six innings, but was nearly matched by Leo Crawford, who pitched his best game of 2019. The Quakes' starter allowed just one run over six innings, fanning eight without walking a batter in the tough-luck loss.

Modesto got their only run off of Crawford (0-3) in the fourth, when Luis Liberato opened the inning with an infield hit, then scored on a sac fly from Connor Kopach, making it 1-0.

The score stayed that way until the eighth, when Modesto got three straight hits off of Ryan Moseley, who surrendered an RBI single to Matt Sanders, making it 2-0.

Rancho had very few opportunities, finishing with just three hits on the day. In the eighth, they opened the inning with a single off the bat of Drew Avans, but a double-play ball killed their chances in the inning against Modesto reliever Joey Gerber, who got out of the eighth, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth to record his fifth save of the year.

The Quakes (26-18) will take Monday off, then continue the home stand against Visalia on Tuesday night at 7:05pm. Rancho will send Michael Grove (0-1) to the mound against Jeff Bane of the Rawhide (4-1) in the opener.

