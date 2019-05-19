Sunday's San Jose Giants Doubleheader Postponed Due to Rain

SAN JOSE, CA - Sunday's scheduled doubleheader between the San Jose Giants and the Lake Elsinore Storm has been postponed due to inclement weather. The games will be made up as two separate doubleheaders during the May 30 - June 2 series in Lake Elsinore. The San Jose Giants will be the home team during the second game of both doubleheaders in Lake Elsinore.

Fans holding tickets purchased for Sunday's game can exchange them for any future ticket of equal or lesser value (subject to availability) at the Excite Ballpark Box Office. Fans with merchant tickets valid for May 19 can use those tickets for any game the rest May.

For more information on tickets, please call 408.297.1435 or visit sjgiants.com.

