'Stormers Split Doubler Header With Staten Island

The Barnstormers had to settle for a split in the doubleheader on Saturday versus the Staten Island Ferry Hawks. After both teams survived a first inning rain squall and the skies cleared, once and for all, the series could get underway.

The 'Stormers started off strong in game one with a 5-1 win, spearheaded by a seven inning, one run quality start by Nile Ball. Ball (6-4) surrendered just three hits, one until the final inning, when Roldani Baldwin broke up his shutout bid, and struck out four.

The hits and runs were few and far between for both teams in both games. Wilson Garcia was responsible for the first one of the day, lifting a home run off of the right field foul pole. Yeison Coca stole the show with the second one, capitalizing on a throwing error by Staten Island's starter Jesse Remington and rounding the bases for a "little league" home run. Three runs gained on walks in the seventh was more than enough cushion to secure the win.

In game two, the 'Stormers weren't so lucky. Jared Lakind pitched five innings and only gave up two runs on four hits while striking out six, but the offense couldn't find a groove.

With Lancaster trailing 2-1, Andretty Cordero tied the second game in the fifth inning with an RBI double scoring Coca all the way from first. The game remained tied at two until the top of the eighth. Zach Warren (1-2) attempted to cut down Luis Castro on a bunt by Ricardo Cespedes, but his throw was late. Cespedes stole second, and Angel Aguilar was walked intentionally to load the bases. Warren hit Chris Brito with a pitch and walked Kevin Krause to force home a pair of runs.

Lancaster could only counter with one, on a double by Ariel Sandoval, off Andrew Gross in the bottom of the eighth. Gross earned his third save.

The decisive game three of the series is set for Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. Lancaster will send right-hander Jeff Bain (2-0) to the mound against right-hander Ivan Pineyro (3-3). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 12:55.

