Ninth Inning Rally Falls One Run Short, Snaps Five-Game Winning Streak

(Charleston, WV) The Blue Crabs were on their longest winning streak of the season, their win on Friday extended their streak to five straight victories, and they were looking to make it six.

Charleston sprinted in front of the Blue Crabs by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, being capped off by a Diego Goris single that he punched into right field off Tony Dibrell.

Charleston added to their lead with a Juan Perez RBI single, and then an error at the plate gave the Dirty Birds a five-run advantage. Their starting pitcher, Colt Webb, had gone six scoreless innings and allowed just three hits.

The Blue Crabs played in the ninth; Alex Crosby led off with a single, and K.C. Hobson drew a walk. Both would be driven in, with Isaias Quiroz belting his 13th home run of the season. Philip Caulfield singled and would eventually score on a wild pitch; Braxton Lee doubled and stood on third, representing the tying run. But it would fall short when Khalil Lee flew out to center, and the Dirty Birds held on 5-4.

The winning streak is over for the Blue Crabs. Their record is 43-39 on the season, their second-half record is 12-7, and just a half-game out of first place in the ALPB North Division. The Sunday matchup will be for the series; Manager Stan Cliburn will go with Ian Kahaloa to start the game. The series finale begins at 4:05 PM._--

