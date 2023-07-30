Revs Finish Grueling Weeklong Western Swing with Extra Inning Win in Lexington

(Lexington, KY): The York Revolution closed out their weeklong western jaunt with back-to-back wins, taking Sunday afternoon's finale 6-5 in 11 innings over the Lexington Counter Clocks at Counter Clocks Field. The Revs finish the six-day, seven-game trip with a 4-3 mark and take three of four in Lexington, improving to 13-6 in the second half, sitting in first place in the North Division.

The Revs struck first on Sunday afternoon when Ryan January belted a two-run homer to right in the top of the third inning, his sixth of the year and the Revs' 100th as a team on the season.

Lexington answered in its half of the inning, tying the game at 2-2 on a two-run double to left center by Connor Owings.

Revs starter Andrew Cabezas turned in another fine performance, allowing only those two runs (one earned) over six innings. It marked his third consecutive start in which he went at least five innings and allowed only one earned run while exiting with the lead but taking a no-decision.

York took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh as Nellie Rodriguez slugged an opposite field homer to right, his 15th of the season and 66th of his Revs career, tying Andres Perez for third on the franchise's all-time list.

Lexington answered again, scoring on three hits in the bottom of the seventh as Logan Brown cracked a game-tying RBI double to right, squaring things at 3-3.

It remained that way into extra innings when the Revs loaded the bases in the tenth and scored as Tomo Otosaka was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run for a 4-3 lead.

The Clocks tied it again as Andrew Moritz slapped a two-out RBI single to center, extending the game by another inning with a 4-4 deadlock.

Rodriguez quickly put the Revs ahead for the fourth time with an RBI single to left center in the top of the 11th. Alejandro Rivero drove in a crucial second run with an RBI single to center for a 6-4 lead.

JC Encarnacion ripped a liner off reliever J.P. Woodward that caromed into shallow right center for an RBI double in the bottom of the 11th, putting runners at second and third with one out. Woodward buckled down to strike out Brown for the second out, and after hitting Jesus Tavarez with a pitch to load the bases, secured the win by retiring Zach Davis on a fly out to center for his fourth save of the year.

Revs pitchers forced the Clocks to strand 17 runners, two shy of a single-game record by a Revs opponent. Lexington went 4-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

Notes: The Revs improve to 2-2 in extra-inning games while earning their eighth final at-bat victory of the year. The 11-inning contest was the Revs' longest since September 1, 2022 (loss vs. Staten Island) and their longest win / road game since an 11-inning win at Lexington on June 14, 2022. Trey Martin went 2-for-4 with a walk, finishing a 6-for-9 series and a 9-for-17 road trip; he extended his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games, the league's seventh-longest this season and second-longest active. It is also his second streak of 22-plus. Tomo Otosaka stole his 32nd base, tying Martin again for the league lead in steals. Trent Giambrone was held hitless for just the second time in his last 17 games but finished the month of July with 43 hits, tying Chris Ashby (2008) for the Revs' July record. Rodriguez drove in seven runs in four games on the weekend. The Revs finish the month with an 18-9 record which follows a 16-11 May and a 15-10 June. The Revs are a season-high 18 games over .500 at 50-32 overall, their highest mark since August 10, 2016 (60-42) and four shy of a club record 22 games over .500 to conclude the 2011 season. It is their best record through 82 games in franchise history, three games better than the 2011 and 2014 squads. The 13-6 start to the half is tied with the 2007 second half for their second best 19-game start to a half, one game behind the 2019 club's second half mark of 14-5 through 19 games. The Revs are off on Monday and return to action Tuesday night at Staten Island. Revs lefty Nick Raquet (9-6, 3.93) starts the opener at 6:30 p.m. against FerryHawks righty Nick Beardsley (2-2, 9.70). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

