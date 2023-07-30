Ducks Strike Late to Take Series from Honey Hunters

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 4-2 on Sunday evening in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Honey Hunters struck first in the opening inning on an RBI double to right field by Zach Jarrett off Ducks starter Justin Alintoff. The Ducks countered in the second to go in front on Joe DeCarlo's two-run single to left off Gastonia starter Gunnar Kines. It stayed that way until the seventh when Eric De La Rosa tied the game at two on a solo homer to left.

Long Island went back in front in the bottom of the eighth. Carlos Castro's RBI double to right field and Brantley Bell's triple down the left field line gave the Flock the lead for good at 4-2.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Alintoff pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three. Kines tossed five innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Kevin Quackenbush (4-2) picked up the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three. Sam Freeman (1-2) took the loss, conceding two runs on three hits in the eighth.

Bell led the Flock offensively with two hits, an RBI and two walks. Castro added two hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the Spire City Ghost Hounds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Merandy Gonzalez (3-2, 4.31) gets the start for the Ducks against Ghost Hounds southpaw Jake Fisher (1-5, 6.36).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 8, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). 1969 World Series champion New York Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool will be making an appearance at the ballpark. Kranepool will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and then sign autographs for fans outside the Waddle In Shop to promote his new book, which will be available for purchase in the store. He will be signing autographs for the first three innings of the game. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

