Bain Throws Gem But Loses

Jeff Bain only allowed four baserunners in eight innings on Sunday afternoon. However, two of those runners circled quickly.

Luis Castro and Chris Brito hit solo home runs as the Staten Island FerryHawks tripped the Lancaster Barnstormers, 2-1, in the finale of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Castro homered down the left field line to start the afternoon off Bain (2-1). Brito lofted a fly ball onto the deck with one out in the seventh.

Otherwise, the Lancaster right-hander yielded only two singles. He walked none and struck out eight on the afternoon.

Lancaster's offense, meanwhile, spun its wheels in the entire game. Fourteen different Barnstormers reached base, but the club grounded into three double plays and had two runners thrown out stealing.

Ivan Pineyro (4-3) tossed six shutout innings without allowing a runner beyond second base. The right-hander yielded six hits and two walks while striking out four. In the seventh, Vincenzo Aiello surrendered a two-out double to Joseph Carpenter and a walk to Shawon Dunston, Jr. before striking out Jack Conley to end the threat.

The Barnstormers finally broke through against Cristofer Ogando in the eighth. After Trace Loehr led off with a walk and was thrown out stealing, Lancaster rebuilt. Yeison Coca also drew a walk, and Andretty Cordero was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Ariel Sandoval drove a sacrifice fly to left to produce the run.

Wilson Garcia picked up Lancaster's leadoff walk in the ninth, but Williams Ramirez slammed the door for the remainder of the inning for his fourth save.

Lancaster will entertain a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday at 6:30. Dominic DiSabatino (3-6) will make the start for the Barnstormers. Fans may tune in on FloBaseball or Blue Ridge 11.

NOTES: Bain threw Lancaster's third quality start in the last four games...It was the longest effort in one day for the Barnstormers this year...Coca extended his hitting streak to eight with a single in the third inning...Jack Conley stole his club-leading 21st base...Andretty Cordero has hit safely in 17 out of the last eight games and had his 30th multi-hit game of the season.

