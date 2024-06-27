Stormers Lose With Record Crowd

June 27, 2024

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers drew a record 8,636 to Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday evening, but, despite all of the excitement in the stands, it was Staten Island's night on the field.

Aaron Leasher (6-2) checked Lancaster on three hits over seven innings, pitching the FerryHawks to a 5-1 win in the finale of a three-game series. The game ended Staten Island's five-game losing streak against the Stormers.

Leasher yielded three hits and walked two while striking out three. He retired the last 11 batters he faced on the evening.

Nate Griep and Brian McKenna pitched a scoreless inning apiece to close out the win.

Only two of Lancaster's hits reached the outfield. They were nearly identical doubles by Trace Loehr in the third inning and Gaige Howard in the fourth. The double by Loehr led to Lancaster's only run as it pushed Kyle Kasser to third, and a grounder by Damon Dues picked up the tally.

Otherwise, the night belonged to Staten Island. The FerryHawks missed out on a run in the first inning when Luis Castro was tagged out at third before Pablo Sandoval hit the plate on a bloop single to right by Joe Dunand.

The FerryHawks jumped ahead in the second. Ben Norman reached on a slow roller down the third base line that trickled back to fair territory. With one out, Oscar De La Cruz (0-1) walked Abiatal Avelino walked. Both runners broke, and Chris Proctor's throw hit Kolby Johnson's bat deflecting wildly into foul territory as a run scored. Johnson drove home a second run with a sacrifice fly.

Sandoval and Joe Dunand connected with a pair of doubles in the third inning to create a third run.

De La Cruz worked through the fourth inning before turning the game over to Carsie Walker. Ben Norman drove home the fourth run with a force play grounder and scored the fifth on a single by Johnson.

Lancaster will open a three-game series against the Long Island Ducks on Friday at 6:45. Fans may tune into the broadcast on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: The previous record crowd was 8,485, set on Opening Night in 2008...Damon Dues lost his seven-game winning streak...Lancaster leads the seasons series, 6-3...Earlier in the day, Lancaster reactivated LHP Brady Tedesco and placed RHP James Hoyt on the injured list.

