Cardiac Quacks Rally Back Thrice to Stun Revs

June 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 9-8 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

York grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. on Alfredo Reyes' RBI single and Rudy Martin Jr.'s run-scoring groundout. Tyler Dearden tied the game in the third with a two-out, two-run double to left field off Revolution starter Zach Neff. However, York went back in front 4-2 in the bottom of the third on Trey Martin's RBI single and Reyes' sac fly.

Long Island tied the game back up in the fifth on Dearden's RBI single to center and a fielding error that scored Jackie Bradley Jr. It stayed that way until the seventh when the Revolution took a 7-4 lead on Jacob Rhinesmith's RBI double and Martin's two-run single.

The Ducks answered for a third time to tie the game at seven in the eighth, with Frank Schwindel's two-run single to left and Aaron Antonini's RBI single to right highlighting the inning. A two-out, two-run double down the right field line by Bradley Jr. in the ninth put the Ducks on top 9-7. Rhinesmith scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, trimming the Ducks lead to one, but Colton Welker struck out looking to strand the tying run at third.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Woods Jr. tossed five innings of four-run ball, allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out five. Neff also threw five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Peyton Williams (1-1) picked up the win with one and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Frankie Bartow (1-2) took the loss, conceding two runs on three hits in the ninth. Ramon Santos earned his first save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth and working around an unearned run on two hits.

Bradley Jr. led the Ducks offense with four hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. JC Encarnacion added four hits, four runs, and a walk and two stolen bases, while Dearden chipped in with two hits and three RBIs.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (2-2, 5.85) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Jack Labosky (3-2, 2.92).

