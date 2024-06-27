July 3rd Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration

June 27, 2024

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers are proud to announce the return of the annual FREE Independence Day Celebration at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Wednesday July 3rd beginning at 5:30PM! This 4-hour FREE event packs plenty of family entertainment that will conclude with a huge FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA. The full event schedule is as follows:

5:30 pm-9:00 pm

- Josh Squared Trio performs live energetic tunes throughout the night!

- Outfield open for fans to play catch, frisbee, soccer, cornhole and other games!

- Inflatables for Kids to play in from Bounce House Rentals of Lancaster.

- Kreider Kids Park open and FREE for kids to play in and enjoy carousel rides.

- Infield Wiffle Ball Homerun Derby

- Catch a preview of the Red Rose Rumble! This live wrestling event will take place at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd!

- The Stormers game vs. the York Revolution will be played on the videoboard.

7:00 pm

- Lancaster's own Hot Dog Eating Contest with Shack Shake Hot Dogs and the first ever Apple Pie Eating Conest with pie from Lancaster Pie Company- who will take home the championship this year?

9:30 pm

- Red White & BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza!

In addition to all the fun activities the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck will be open and pouring the area's finest craft beers, Jimmy Juice and cocktails all night long! Plus, fans can enjoy their ballpark favorite foods including craft hot dogs, Blazin J's chicken sandwiches, Fuddruckers burgers, funnel cakes, Kreider Farms ice cream and more!

Please note there will be no baseball game being played. The Stormers will be away playing the York Revolution

"We are thrilled to bring back this FREE Independence Day event for the Lancaster community," said Stormers general manager Mike Reynolds. We can't wait to throw the best Independence Day celebration in the Susquehanna Valley!"

For more information fans can visit Lancastersstormers.com.

