Dirty Birds Win Final Game of the Series against Lexington

June 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds defeated the Lexington Legends 4-3 in the series finale. Charleston improves to 11-1 against the Legends this season.

Kevin Smith earned his first win of the season after giving up two earned runs in his six innings pitched. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out 11. The three relief pitchers were lights out and did not allow a hit, run, or walk. The pitching staff combined to strike out 16 Legends hitters.

Only three Dirty Birds batters had hits in the contest. Rusber Estrada, Juan Santana, and Keon Barnum all had two singles. Barnum and Santana each drove in a run. Delino DeShields Jr. and Clint Frazier drove in the other two runs with sacrifice flyouts.

The Dirty Birds will be back at GoMart Ballpark on July 5 at 6:30pm for their Independence Day Celebration.

