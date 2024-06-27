High Point Rockers to Host Strike out Cancer Night Friday, June 28

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will hold a special Strike Out Cancer Night on Friday, June 28 when the Rockers take on the Charleston Dirty Birds at Truist Point at 6:35 p.m. Rockers assistant general manager Caroline Cooling, a cancer survivor who has battled Hodgkins Lymphoma over the past eight months, will be honored by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Caroline received her treatment at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only one in the region designated by the National Cancer Institute, which fuels Atrium Health Levine Cancer with innovation and research.

"When I was first diagnosed with cancer, I visualized this night," said Cooling. "Not about celebrating my battle to overcome the disease, but I wanted to honor those who have previously battled it and are currently fighting cancer. I want it to be about everybody who is currently fighting and rally support for beating cancer."

To show support for those battling this disease, the Rockers will wear special purple jerseys, socks, and hats, which will be auctioned off following the game. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the LoveLine fund, a philanthropic fund through the High Point Regional Health Foundation to benefit cancer patients at Hayworth Cancer Center, now part of Levine Cancer, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. The Douglas S. Witcher Family Foundation will match all funds raised throughout the event up to $100,000. Paula Del, a Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma survivor, will sing the national anthem.

"The LoveLine program is a vital component of the holistic care that is provided by the Hayworth Cancer Center team. This program offers cancer patients much needed support during a very difficult time. It is the community who makes this possible through their generous support," said Leigh Ann Venable, Director of High Point Regional Health Foundation. "We are so grateful to Caroline Cooling and the Rockers for their willingness to give back in such a significant way. A huge thank you to Doug Witcher and the Douglas S. Witcher Family Foundation for their generosity in matching funds raised for this event."

The LoveLine Fund enables the Hayworth Cancer Center staff to provide direct assistance to patients receiving cancer treatment with some of their non-medical expenses including gas cards, food cards, transportation, prescription medications, wigs, and other items.

Tickets for the game are available through the High Point Rockers Box Office on Gatewood Ave. as well as through the website at HighPointRockers.com. In addition, tickets are available through the High Point Regional Health Foundation.

