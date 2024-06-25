Stormers End Skid with 13-4 Win

Shawon Dunston, Jr. belted a pair of homers, and Joseph Carpenter drove in five runs as the Lancaster Stormers drubbed the Staten Island FerryHawks, 13-4, Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Carpenter staked the host club to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to score Dunston from second base in the first inning. The Stormers would extend the lead to 5-0 off Christian Capuano (6-2) in the second. Damon Dues singled to right with one out and stole second. Jack Conley drew a walk, and the runners moved ahead on a smash to first by Kyle Kasser. Dunston launched a three-run homer over the tents in right. Trace Loehr followed with a single over the bag at third and scored when Carpenter ripped a double inside that same bag.

Noah Bremer (5-3) yielded only two runs on the night, coming on back-to-back homers by Pablo Sandoval and Luis Castro in the fourth. The right-hander yielded nine hits and no walks over his six innings of work.

Carpenter singled home two more runs in the fourth for a 7-2 lead and drove home another with a bases loaded grounder in the sixth.

Dunston connected again in the bottom of the eighth. Damon Dues and Justin Farmer also slugged homers for Lancaster.

Matt Swarmer (0-0) will make the start for Lancaster on Wednesday against right-hander Mike Shawaryn (4-3). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 and FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Tuesday's game was not carried on Flo due to technical issues at Clipper Magazine Stadium...Dues extended his hitting streak to six with a single and a homer...Bremer threw his fourth quality start...Carpenter has hit safely in 26 of 29...He had Lancaster's first five-RBI game by someone other than Cristian Santana...Lancaster added LHP Steffon Moore earlier in the day.

