Ducks Erase Five-Run Deficit But Fall in Extras

June 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 11-9 in 10 innings on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks scratched out a run in the opening inning when Ivan Castillo scored on a double play ball. York jumped in front 2-1 in the third on Matt McDermott's steal of home and an RBI single by Jacob Rhinesmith off Ducks starter Mike Montgomery. However, Long Island took the lead back in the fourth on a two-out, two-run home run to right-center field by Tyler Dearden off Revolution starter Aaron Fletcher.

A six-run bottom of the fourth put the Revolution back ahead 8-3. McDermott's RBI double, a sac fly from Donovan Casey, Colton Welker's RBI infield single, Trey Martin's RBI double and Alfredo Reyes' two-run infield single did the damage. The Ducks closed to within a run in the seventh on JC Encarnacion's two-run homer to right and Frank Schwindel's two-run double to right-center.

Jackie Bradley Jr. then tied the game at nine with a two-out, two-run home run to left-center in the ninth. However, David Washington won the game for York in the 10th on a walk-off two-run homer to left.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Fletcher allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks in six and one-third innings with three strikeouts. Montgomery surrendered eight runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks over three and two-thirds innings while striking out five. Matt Turner (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing two runs on two hits in two innings with a pair of strikeouts. Miguel Guerrero (1-1) took the loss, giving up the walk-off two-run homer.

Encarnacion led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Ivan Castillo added three hits and three runs, while Dearden totaled two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-4, 6.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution righty Jon Olsen (5-0, 2.87).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 2, to begin a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Haugland Group. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 708 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

