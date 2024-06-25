Jack Reinheimer's Contract Picked up by Chicago Cubs

Gastonia shortstop Jack Reinheimer's contract was purchased by the Chicago Cubs organization on Tuesday.

Reinheimer has been assigned to the Iowa Cubs, Chicago's Triple-A affiliate.

Drafted by the Seatlle Mariners in 2013, Reinheimer played in Major League Baseball with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017, as well as the New York Mets in 2018.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native has been with Gastonia since 2022. During that season, the shortstop helped Gastonia break the Atlantic League stolen base record for a single season, swiping 55 bags.

In 2023, Reinheimer recorded a .310/.410/.533 slash line, scoring 62 runs in 63 games. He got signed by the Kansas City Royals organization during the season, playing 26 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Reinheimer has continued his success in the 2024 season. He's played in all 53 games for Gastonia, hitting .269 with a .750 OPS. The shortstop has only committed two errors on the year.

Reinheimer has 19 stolen bases and leads the team with 42 runs scored. On Saturday, June 22, Reinheimer became the franchise's all-time hits leader, recording 267 knocks in his Gastonia tenure.

Gastonia manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo was excited when hearing about Reinheimer's contract being purchased.

"I was very, very happy for Jack," Gozzo said. "I mean here's a grinder that's been with us for all parts of the three years. Just a quality individual... It's awesome to see him get another chance."

The captain of the infield will certainly be missed in Gaston County. We wish Jack Reinheimer the best of luck going forward!

