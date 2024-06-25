Matt Seelinger's Contract Purchased by Detroit Tigers

June 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Matt Seelinger's contract has been purchased by the Detroit Tigers organization. He will report to the team's Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves, in Pennsylvania.

"Matt has been lights out in the bullpen for us all season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is incredibly deserving of this opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck with the Tigers organization."

Seelinger pitched in a team-high 21 games for the Flock and recorded an Atlantic League leading 11 saves. He conceded just two runs (one earned) over 20.2 innings of work, good for a minuscule 0.43 ERA. He did not allow an earned run until his final appearance with the team on June 23, and he turned in 17 consecutive scoreless outings from May 4 to June 21. The 29-year-old gave up just nine hits and eight walks while striking out 31 batters and holding opponents to a team-best .129 batting average against.

The Westbury, N.Y., native previously pitched in the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A. In 190 games (two starts) during that time, he compiled a 12-12 record with a 3.57 ERA, 18 saves and 351 strikeouts to 125 walks over 257.1 innings of work. The righty was originally selected by the Pirates in the 28th round of the 2017 draft, becoming the first player in Farmingdale State College history to be drafted by an MLB team.

Seelinger becomes the seventh member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins left-handed pitcher Emilio Marquez (Pericos de Puebla, June 4), infielder Rixon Wingrove (Minnesota Twins, May 24), and right-handed pitchers Tyler Zuber (Tampa Bay Rays, May 13), Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks, April 25), Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs, April 25) and Raynel Espinal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes, April 15). Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have had 30 players reach the Major League level after joining Long Island, and 114 have had their contract purchased. CLICK HERE to see the full list of Ducks players who have gone on to MLB.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 708 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2024

Matt Seelinger's Contract Purchased by Detroit Tigers - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.