Dirty Birds Fall to Lexington 8-4

June 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - For the first time in the 2024 season, the Dirty Birds lost to the Lexington Legends. Prior to Tuesday's contest the Birds were 9-0 against the Legends. Lexington defeated Charleson 8-4 after scoring seven runs in the first two innings. David Lebron, the Dirty Birds starter, took the loss giving up those seven runs in his four innings pitched.

Charleston's bats were slow to warm up as they did not have their first hit or run until the fifth inning. Clint Frazier, who hit another home run, continues to be a highlight for the Dirty Birds. This season, he has hit six home runs and three of those have been in the last four games.

The Dirty Birds look to bounce back tomorrow for game two against at 6:35pm.

