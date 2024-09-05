Storm Win Third Game of Homestand

September 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

On a Friar Friday at The Lake Elsinore Diamond, the Storm put up a crooked number in the second inning just as their Big League counterparts have done all season long.

The entire game was decided in the bottom of the second inning, however, starting pitching was once again a place of strength for the home team. Alejandro Lugo went four innings, gave up one run, and struck out two. His ability to keep Modesto quiet allowed the offense the space to put up loud numbers.

B.Y. Choi, after seven pitches led to two outs, smacked a sharp groundball off of the pitcher. Then, the wheels began to fall off for the road team. Ryan Jackson walked, Colton Vincent hit an RBI single, Kai Roberts did the same, and Lamar King Jr. walked to load the bases. Brendan Durfee, who has a .944 OPS since joining the Storm on August 6th, sent a bases-clearing double to center field to put all five runs on the board.

The Storm would snag an additional run in the fourth on a single from King Jr.

They would allow the Nuts to score two runs but would finalize the score in the top of the 9th at 6-3. Xavier Ruiz would once again be tasked with securing the save, his eighth of the season as his ERA is now 2.15.

