Hopfe And Hobson Hammer Homers, But Fresno Falls 10-5 To San Jose

September 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-35, 65-62) were defeated by the San Jose Giants (35-27, 72-55) 10-5 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies offense scattered nine hits with seven of them landing for singles (first six batters in order had a hit). Fresno also swiped four bases in the setback. The Giants lineup tallied 15 hits with four concluding in extra-bases. San Jose put up exactly two runs in five separate innings.

Fresno took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a Felix Tena RBI single notched Braylen Wimmer. Blake Wright was thrown out at home on the play, ending the inning. The Grizzlies have scored first in 11 straight games and 12 of their last 14 contests. The advantage dissipated in the top of the second when San Jose's Jeremiah Jenkins launched a two-run dinger to deep right-center field. It was Jenkins' second longball since being selected in the 14th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The Giants extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the third after Zander Darby smashed a two-run tater to right field. It was Darby's third clout of the year.

The Grizzlies cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the third. Caleb Hobson hammered a solo shot to left field, his sixth wallop of the season. The Giants quickly expanded the advantage to 6-2 in the top of the fourth. Walker Martin spanked a triple down the right field line, providing a pair of two-out RBI. In the bottom of the fourth, former Fresno State Bulldog Tommy Hopfe closed the gap to 6-4 after powering a two-run homer to right field. It was Hopfe's first Grizzlies' roundtripper since joining the squad last week.

The Giants lengthened their lead to 8-4 in the top of the sixth. Lisbel Diaz added Ty Hanchey with a single to right. Then, Jean Carlos Sio waltzed home on a catcher's pickoff attempt to third. San Jose stretched the advantage to 10-4 in the top of the seventh. Diaz roped a two-RBI triple to left, giving the top three of the Giants order nine hits and seven RBI. In the bottom of the seventh, the Grizzlies achieved their fifth run on a double steal. Wimmer swiped second, his 33rd base of the year and Hobson snuck home for his 44th stolen bag of the 2024 campaign.

Fresno righty McCade Brown (0-2) was labeled the defeat after three innings of four-run ball (two homers). Jake Madden and Isaiah Coupet were tagged together for six runs. Coupet was activated from the injured list prior to the contest. Kannon Handy tossed one and one-third perfect innings. Each Grizzlies arm fanned three batters apiece, for 12 overall. San Jose starter Josh Bostick lasted four frames, allowing seven hits and four runs (earned) in a no-decision effort. Ian Villers (2-2) was awarded the victory after two scoreless frames. Junior Flores whiffed four over two innings of one-run ball. Cole Hillier walked two batters, but a double play and popup secured the Giants dub.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Tommy Hopfe (3-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- DH Caleb Hobson (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 SB)

- RF Felix Tena (2-3, RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Lisbel Diaz (4-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB)

- 2B Zander Darby (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Jeremiah Jenkins (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Cale Lansville (3-4, 4.74) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Mena (1-3, 6.08)

On That Fres-Note:

Braylen Wimmer pushed his hit streak to 11 games.

